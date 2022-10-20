Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port

BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers from two junior governing parties have slammed plans for Chinese shipping company Cosco to take a major stake in the operator of Germany’s biggest container terminal. The legislators warned that the proposal poses a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked officials to find a compromise that would allow the investment in Hamburg to happen. Several ministries had reportedly rejected the deal on the grounds that Cosco could get too much leverage. Neither the ministries nor Scholz’s office immediately commented.

