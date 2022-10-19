Edmunds: 2023 Acura Integra vs. 2023 Mazda 3 Turbo Hatch
By KRISTIN SHAW
Edmunds
Acura brought the Integra back to the market after a two-decade hiatus, with fanfare fitting this enthusiast favorite. The hatchback body style offers clear visibility all around for all five passengers and is sleeker than its previous generation. Similarly, the hot hatch Mazda 3 displays an expressive style that makes it a standout inside and out. Both offer pedigreed history and are designed for driving fun. Which one does it better?