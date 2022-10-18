Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14

MOSCOW (AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 14. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. The Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission. The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely. After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 14 people died and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.

