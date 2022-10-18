BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting history

LONDON (AP) — The British Broadcasting Corp. has marked 100 years of broadcasting, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and is the world’s oldest national broadcaster. It’s marking its centenary with a series of special programs, including a guest appearance from King Charles III on “The Repair Shop,” a program featuring expert craftspeople restoring antiques. Actress Jodie Whittaker will make her last appearance as the Time Lord on a special episode of “Doctor Who” on Sunday. The BBC has had many milestones in its history. The broadcaster launched the world’s first regularly scheduled TV service in 1936.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.