Uber Eats, Leafly team up to deliver cannabis in Toronto

NEW YORK (AP) — Food delivery app Uber Eats and Leafly have joined forces with local suppliers to offer cannabis delivery in Toronto starting Monday. The companies say it’s the first time cannabis delivery will be offered on a major third-party delivery platform. Customers 19 years and older can place the order through the Uber Eats app, where it will be directed to one of three local cannabis retailers. The delivery will be made by a government-certified employee who will verify the age and sobriety of the customer upon arrival. The companies say the service will combat the illegal cannabis market and help keep impaired drivers off the road.

