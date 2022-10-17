EU approves Ukraine training mission, arms funds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has approved a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops. The 27-nation bloc also gave the go-ahead Monday to another 500 million euros ($486 million) in extra funds to help supply weapons and other military support to Ukraine. The aim is to train almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany. It’s hoped the mission, which will initially run for two years, can begin in mid-November. The new tranche of money brings to just over 3 billion euros the total EU sum in security support available for Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.