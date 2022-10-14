UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
UnitedHealth Group beat Wall Street’s expectations for the third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast. The health care giant’s profit totaled $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, helped by growth at Optum and its namesake business. Results adjusted for one-time items totaled $5.79 per share on $80.89 billion in revenue, UnitedHealth said Friday. Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.