London’s Battersea Power Station opens after huge revamp

LONDON (AP) — A former power station on the bank of the River Thames that was left derelict for decades is opening Friday after a 9 billion-pound ($10 billion) redevelopment turning the south London site into a new attraction complete with shops, bars and hundreds of apartments. The coal-fired Battersea Power Station supplied electricity to London, powering sites from Buckingham Palace to the Parliament building from the 1930s to the 1970s. The brick building is one of Europe’s largest. The power station was bought by a consortium of Malaysian investors in 2012, and the site now features a riverside park, a new London Underground subway station, and office complexes to house the new Apple London headquarters.

