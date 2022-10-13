Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements as part of battery plant project, the state said Wednesday. Of $85 million set aside for infrastructure improvements, $75 million will be for water and utility improvements and the rest will be to improve local and state roads, state officials said. The remainder will go towards tax incentives over a 30-year period. However, local tax incentives are not included in this incentives package. Honda’s $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio will hire 2,200 people to staff it and also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components.

