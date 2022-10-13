Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border demarcation proposal with Israel. President Michel Aoun on Thursday announced the cash-strapped country’s approval after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri. “This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights.” Aoun said. Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields. Both countries held months of indirect negotiations mediated by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. Lebanon hopes the deal will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis. Israel’s Cabinet voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered deal by a “large majority” of its ministers.

