Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold

NEW YORK (AP) — If the economy really is headed for a recession, the stock market’s drop may not be over. The S&P 500 began this week having already plunged roughly 24% from its record set early this year. History shows the average U.S. recession since 1947 has brought an even bigger fall for stocks: roughly 30%, according to Goldman Sachs. Recently, even worse pain has been the norm. During the last three recessions, the main measure of U.S. stocks lost between 34% and 57%.

