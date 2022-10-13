Delta posts $695 million Q3 profit, expects big holiday rush

Delta Air Lines is posting a $695 million profit for the third quarter, which includes much of the peak summer travel season. Delta said Thursday that it expects its fourth-quarter revenue will be higher than the comparable figure from 2019, before the pandemic. Delta’s bottom line is getting a boost from higher average fares and a lucrative credit-card business. That’s helping the airline overcome higher fuel prices. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says he sees no indication that growing concern over inflation and the economy is discouraging people from buying airline tickets. He predicts a busy holiday travel season.

