Yellen says U.S. economy ‘resilient’ amid global headwinds

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.” She’s offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view of the global economy. Yellen says in prepared remarks that the U.S. economy “remains resilient in the face of global economic headwinds.” Her remarks crediting President Joe Biden’s domestic policies for contributing to U.S. economic strength came as administration officials try to talk up the president’s policies ahead of midterm elections

