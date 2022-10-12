Poland sees no signs of interference in oil pipeline spill

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline says there are “no signs of any third-party interference” related to a leak in a pipeline that is the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany. PERN, the operator, said in a statement late Wednesday that its technical services had located the site of the spill after removing most of the contamination from the area. PERN detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 45 miles from the central Polish city of Plock. The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed, and amid an energy standoff between Russia and the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.