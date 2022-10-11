How is your credit score calculated and why is it important?

NEW YORK (AP) — Your credit score affects whether you can get a credit card, rent an apartment, buy a house, start a business, or even get a cell phone contract. A low credit score can limit your choice of loans or determine if you can get one at all. But there are plenty of things you can do to create healthy habits around your credit score. You should check your credit score at least once a year to make sure you’re comfortable with it. And if you’re getting ready to apply for a car loan or a mortgage, you might want to check it more often.

