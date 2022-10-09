Thai police investigating CNN crew’s coverage of attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care center while reporting on the aftermath of the massacre in the building that left more than 20 preschoolers dead. The head of the local township administration in northeastern Thailand told reporters Sunday that he had submitted his report alleging unauthorized entry onto the government property and that police were investigating. Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene. CNN tweeted that the crew had entered with permission from local health officials. Police say the journalists’ visas were revoked and they were detained pending their expulsion from the country.

