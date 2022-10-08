Death toll rises to 7 in blast at gas station in Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people have been killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the death toll would likely rise. Irish police said Saturday four people were confirmed dead overnight adding to the initial toll of three. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough in County Donegal. Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation. The prime minister said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.