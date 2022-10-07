UN group adopts 2050 goal of net-zero emissions from planes

Nearly 200 nations belonging to a UN group are setting a goal of making air travel net-zero for carbon emissions by 2050. Environmental groups praised the move on Friday, but they cautioned that the goal needs to be backed up by tough policies by governments around the world. Aviation is a relatively small contributor to overall climate-changing emissions, but its share is expected to grow as more people travel. Environmentalists say Friday’s decision by the UN group could encourage more production of so-called sustainable aviation fuel.

By The Associated Press

