UK, Ireland signal new hope of deal to end Brexit trade feud

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland have hailed a new spirit of compromise in a grinding feud over post-Brexit trade rules. After a meeting on Friday, both sides expressed hopes of making enough progress in the next three weeks to avoid a destabilizing new election in Northern Ireland. U.K. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was “very positive about the chances of getting a negotiated solution.” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the goal is draw “where everybody can walk away feeling that they haven’t won or lost.” It’s all a marked contrast from the bitter tone that has marked their relations since the U.K. voted in 2016 to leave the European Union.

