Peloton to cut 500 jobs as turnaround efforts continue

Peloton is looking to trim approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as the high-end exercise equipment maker continues its turnaround efforts. “A key aspect of Peloton’s transformation journey is optimizing efficiencies and implementing cost savings to simplify our business and achieve break-even cash flow by the end of our fiscal year,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. Peloton Interactive Inc. said Thursday that it has completed the vast majority of a restructuring plan that it started in February.

