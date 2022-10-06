Europe’s leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn’t invited

PRAGUE (AP) — Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent. The one country not invited to Thursday’s summit is Russia. The summit involves the 27 EU member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain and Turkey. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sa “this meeting is a way of looking for a new order without Russia.” Critics claim the new forum is an attempt to put the brakes on European Union enlargement. Others fear it may become a talking shop, meeting once or twice a year but devoid of clout.

By LORNE COOK and KAREL JANICEK Associated Press

