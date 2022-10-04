Seattle woman gets probation for massive Capital One hack

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Seattle tech worker convicted of several charges related to a massive hack of Capital One bank and other companies in 2019 has been sentenced to time served and five years of probation. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said Tuesday that sentencing former Amazon software engineer Paige Thompson to time in prison would have been particularly difficult on her “because of her mental health and transgender status.” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement that his office was “very disappointed” with the sentencing decision. In June, a Seattle jury found Thompson guilty of wire fraud, unauthorized access to a protected computer and damaging a protected computer.

