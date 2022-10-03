US auto sales to fall a bit in 3Q, even with September gains

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to have fallen slightly in the third quarter, even with improvement in September. But there are warning signs that consumers’ appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning. Edmunds.com says it expects sales to show a drop of just under 1% in the period from July through September when the numbers from automakers are totaled up on Monday. Multiple companies reported sales declines for the quarter, with General Motors as a notable exception. However, many said sales rose in September as shortages of computer chips and other parts started to ease and auto factories were able to produce more. That increased vehicle supplies. But any monthly gain may be short lived due to high prices and rising interest rates.

