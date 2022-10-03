Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. The Buffalo News reports that state and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, a suburb. An entry by Scott Andrusz broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds. A news release says the previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds. The winning squash will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16. A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. Guinness World Records reports that specimen weighed in at just over 2,700 pounds in 2021.

