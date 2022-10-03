Report: Mexico continued to use spyware against activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government or army has alledgedly continued to use spyware designed to hack into the cellphones of activists, despite a pledge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end such practices. Press freedom groups said Monday they found evidence of attempts to use that the Israeli spyware program Pegasus against people investigating human rights abuses by the Mexican army. According to a report by the press freedom groups and Mexican media organizations, the targets included Raymundo Ramos. Ramos has worked for years documenting military and police abuses in the drug cartel-dominated border city of Nuevo Laredo. Ramos’ cellphone was apparently infected with Pesgasus spyware in 2020.

