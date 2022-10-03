Music stops: Energy costs close Hungary theaters for winter

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Theaters and other cultural institutions in Hungary are reeling from exponentially growing energy prices, and some plan to close for the winter to avoid the skyrocketing bills. The Erkel Theatre in the capital of Budapest will close in November after its utilities went up as much as tenfold, and local governments across the country have ordered theaters, cinemas and museums to shut down during the cold months. Others are cutting costs by staging fewer productions, having fewer rehearsals and turning down the thermostat. As winter approaches, cultural leaders say the energy crisis could have negative consequences for the cultural life of Hungarians.

