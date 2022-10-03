Buffett’s successor buys nearly $70M of Berkshire stock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s successor bought nearly $70 million worth of stock in the conglomerate he is slated to one day lead. Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel disclosed buying 168 Class A shares in the company in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The purchases made last Thursday at prices between $405,800 and $408,514.01 per share will give Abel a small stake of 173 Class A shares in the Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s future, but his holdings pale in comparison to Buffett’s Berkshire investment. Buffett controls more than 30% of Berkshire’s voting stock.

