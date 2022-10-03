Albania denies police system was attacked by Iranian hackers

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities have denied that the country’s police system was hacked after local media reported that data on people being investigated for crimes was released from an Iranian hacking group. Albanian media reported that a file was leaked with a list of suspected people — allegedly from the police Memex database — who are being probed on different crimes. State police denied its Memex system was damaged. Last month Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government services and websites. Albania, a NATO member, is being assisted by the alliance, the United States and the European Union to install better cyberdefenses.

