Russia’s nuclear trade with Europe flowing amid Ukraine war

PARIS (AP) — European Union nations are continuing to import and export nuclear fuel that is not under EU sanctions on Russia. The Ukrainian government and environmental activists want the ongoing trade to end. A ship carrying uranium that departed from France was heading toward the Russian port of Ust-Luga on Thursday. It was the third time in just over a month that the Panama-flagged Mikhail Dudin ship docked in Dunkirk to transport uranium. Environmental group Greenpeace France says the ongoing shipments are “financing the war in Ukraine, extending (Europe’s) energy dependence and delaying the transition to renewable energy.” The EU’s executive arm didn’t propose targeting Russia’s nuclear sector in a sanctions package presented Wednesday.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

