Amazon to release bedside sleep tracker later this year

By HALELUYA HADERO
NEW YORK

Soon enough, an Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns. The Halo Rise device will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns. The company says that will allow the device to track sleep stages during the night. Amazon says the device will be available for $139.99 later this year. Separately, the company said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on. It will also add more features to its home robot, Astro, and release new Echo devices.

