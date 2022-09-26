Denmark reports leak in gas pipeline in Baltic Sea

BERLIN (AP) — Denmark’s maritime authority says a gas leak had been observed in a pipeline leading from Russia to Europe underneath the Baltic Sea and could pose a danger to shipping traffic. The operator of Nord Stream 2 confirmed that a leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm on Monday. Although the pipeline is not used to import gas, it is nevertheless filled. A spokesman for Nord Stream 2 said a loss of pressure had been detected in a tube early Monday, and the responsible marine authorities in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately informed. The German government said it had “no clarity about the causes” of the leak.

