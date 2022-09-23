Protesters fear climate change impacts, demand aid for poor

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated ‘global climate strike’ Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It’s not too late.” The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. Thousands of people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro (dollar) fund for tackling climate change.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.