Yellen to visit North Carolina ahead of tight midterm races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to the Durham, North Carolina, area next Tuesday as part of her ongoing national tour to promote the Biden administration’s legislative agenda ahead of midterm elections. She will be stressing record climate investments of $375 billion over the next decade through the co-called Inflation Reduction Act. The Treasury Department says Yellen plans to tour a renewable energy facility, meet with local business leaders and elected officials and give a speech about the potential economic crisis that could be caused by unmitigated climate change.

