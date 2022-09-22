Big bank CEOs face 2nd day of questioning from lawmakers

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEOs of the nation’s biggest banks were in for a second day of tough questioning from lawmakers Thursday, as Americans face inflation not seen since the early 1980s and a midterm election is only weeks away. JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser and five other chief executives appeared before a Senate committee, where some Senators focused their comments on the intense social issues dividing the country before the midterm election. One of the more contentious discussions involved whether a customer who unknowingly sends money to a scammer via Zelle, a payment network owned by the banks, should get reimbursed.

