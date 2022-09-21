Ohio oil refinery fire kills 2 people; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a fire at an oil refinery in Ohio killed two people and the facility has been shut down. The fire started Tuesday night at BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery. There is no word on how it started or the extent of the damage. A BP spokesperson said Wednesday the two workers had died but did not provide their names or further details about the injuries they sustained. All other staffers have been accounted for and the plant located just east of Toledo was safely shut down. The company says its highest priority is the safety of its staff, responders and the public. BP’s website says the refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years.”

