Iran targeted by apparent cyberattack amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The website of Iran’s Central Bank was briefly taken down as hackers claimed to have targeted websites of several state agencies. Wednesday’s apparent cyberattack came amid days of protests over the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. It also came hours before Iran’s President Ibrahim Raisi was to address the U.N. General Assembly. A Central Bank spokesman denied that the bank itself was hacked, saying only that the website was “inaccessible” because of an attack on a server that hosts it. The website was later restored. Hackers linked to the shadowy Anonymous movement say they also hacked other Iranian state agencies.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.