‘Captain America’ fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans hometown hero Anthony Mackie is helping rebuild roofs in the city damaged by Hurricane Ida. Mackie is an actor famous for his roles in the Avengers movie franchise and who is taking over the Captain America role. He grew up working in the family roofing business. Now he’s teaming up with roofing company GAF that makes shingles and other roofing materials to replace roofs in New Orleans. The roofing company has committed to rebuilding 500 roofs in the Gulf Region including 150 in the city’s 7th Ward. Mackie said as someone who grew up in New Orleans it gives him a sense of pride to be able to come back and help people.

