Lebanon aims to adopt long-delayed IMF reforms in October

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker economy minister says the crisis-hit country hopes to adopt key but long-delayed reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund for an economic bailout before the end of next month if there is “political will.” Amin Salam spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday after meeting with an IMF delegation that is visiting Lebanon. The small Mediterranean nation has been in the grips of a three-year severe economic crisis that has left three quarters of its population in poverty after the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value. The Lebanese government so far has implemented few of the IMF’s demands that include restructuring the banking system and changing banking secrecy laws.

By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

