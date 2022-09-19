Europe’s central bank to use climate scores as it buys bonds

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says it will give corporations climate scores before it buys their bonds and intends to prioritize those doing more to reveal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The announcement Monday fills in details of the bank’s efforts to help Europe meet its environmental goals. The Frankfurt, Germany-based central bank said it was taking the step to support the European Union’s climate goals. The companies’ scores would measure progress in reducing past emissions, plans to reduce them in the future, and completeness of reporting the amount of greenhouse gases they are emitting. Both the ECB and the Bank of England have taken climate change into account more than the U.S. Federal Reserve.

