After royal funeral, new UK leader Truss makes debut at UN

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss is heading straight from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to the United Nations General Assembly. The new U.K. leader is making her international debut after two weeks dominated by the death and commemoration of the queen. The war in Ukraine will be foremost in Truss’s message when she makes her debut speech to the U.N. as leader on Wednesday. She will urge more support for Kyiv and call on nations to stop buying Russian oil and gas. She is also due to hold a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden, amid U.K.-U.S. tensions about Brexit and its impact on Northern Ireland.

