WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top leaders are taking part in the opening of a new canal that they say will mean ships no longer must secure Russia’s permission to sail from the Baltic Sea to Vistula Lagoon ports. The event on Saturday was timed to mark 83 years since the Soviet invasion of Poland during World War II. The canal cost almost 2 billion zlotys ($420 million). It was designed to allow ships to sail from the Baltic Sea and the Bay of Gdansk to Polish ports without obtaining authorization to travel through Russia’s Strait of Pilawa. However, cargo ships can’t use the passage until the approach to the Port of Elblag is deepened.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.