Swiss police investigate fake ad campaign on energy wasting
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police are investigating a fake advertising campaign that appeared on social media and shows a poster urging people to snitch on their neighbors if they heat their homes too much this winter when an energy crunch is expected to hit Western Europe. The bogus ad offers 200 Swiss francs (about $200) for anonymous tips that point the finger at people who heat their homes more than 19 C (66 F) this winter. Pictures of the poster have reportedly turned up on the Russian social media platform Telegram.