Sudan’s summer flooding continues, raising death toll to 134

CAIRO (AP) — Flash flooding across Sudan has killed at least 20 people over the past week, raising the official death toll since the rainy season began in May to 134. The country’s National Council for Civil Defense said an additional 120 people had been injured in the flooding in the past week. Torrential downpours throughout August and early September are the peak of Sudan’s rainy season. This year, they washed away roads, houses, and vital infrastructure across the country. Sudan’s rural east and west of have been especially hard-hit by this year’s flooding.

