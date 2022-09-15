South African president to meet with Biden on Friday

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday. Aides say that the South African leader will stress the importance of holding talks between Russia and Ukraine. Ramaphosa is among the African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance on the war. South Africa abstained from a United Nations vote condemning Russia’s actions. South Africa’s international relations minister said Ramaphosa would emphasize the need for dialogue during the White House meeting. His visit comes just before the start of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

