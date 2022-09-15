Skip to Content
Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts

By The Associated Press

The founder of outdoor gear company Patagonia, long known for environmental activism, says the company is transferring all of the its voting shares into a trust “dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature.” In a letter posted on the privately-held company’s website on Wednesday night, founder Yvon Chouinard said the 50-year-old company would transfer 100% of the its voting stock to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and and 100% of its nonvoting stock had been given to the Holdfast Collective. Each year after reinvesting profits back into the company, Chouinard said remaining funds will be distributed as a dividend to the trusts in their ongoing efforts to fight the climate crisis.

