G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister says the Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade. Robert Habeck briefed reporters Thursday after a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials east of Berlin. He said the discussions about China were part of a broader effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. Speaking of Germany’s own position, Habeck said “the naivety toward China is over.” He said Germany would seek to ensure the European Union establishes “a more robust trade policy toward China” and other G-7 nations would do likewise.

