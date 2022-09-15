CNN revamping morning show with Lemon, Harlow and Collins

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it is scrapping its “New Day” morning show for a revamped program that will be hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, set to debut later this year. It will have a new name, set and format, but few of those details were revealed on Thursday. It’s the first major programming move by new CNN Chairman Chris Licht, who has a background in mornings at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CBS. The move also opens another hole in the network’s prime-time lineup, where Lemon has hosted the 10 p.m. Eastern hour for eight years. CNN still hasn’t named a permanent replacement for Chris Cuomo, who was fired last year.

