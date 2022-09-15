BP reaches $2.75M deal over Indiana refinery pollution

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Oil titan BP has agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit over air pollution from its largest refinery. Environmentalists had sued over emissions from the Whiting facility on the Lake Michigan shoreline between Hammond, Indiana, and Chicago. It’s the second deal reached between advocacy groups and the company in the past year over releases of “particulate matter” from the refinery. The sooty materials are linked to asthma and cardiovascular illnesses. The facility processes crude oil for fuels and asphalt. Under the deal, the payments will be divided between a government fund for clean air enforcement and environmental projects in the area.

