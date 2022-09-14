Study: 1-in-5 U.S. adults bet money on sports in past year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new surveys shows nearly one in five U.S. adults bet money on sports over the past year. The report from the Pew Research Center shows that 19% of adults surveyed said they bet on sports. The most common way they did so involved bets with friends or family, such as a private betting pool, fantasy league or a casual bet; 15% say they bet this way. Only 8% say they made sports bets in person at a casino, racetrack or kiosk, and 6% did so online. A record 46.6 million Americans say they plan to bet on the current NFL season, according to the American Gaming Association.

