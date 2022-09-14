Starbucks labor organizer resigns from Buffalo store

A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership. Jaz Brisack helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo, New York, late last year, kicking off a national movement. At least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since then. Brisack said Starbucks has refused to accommodate her availability requests for months, which has hurt her co-workers because the store is often understaffed. Starbucks said it tried to balance Brisack’s limited availability with the store’s staffing needs, and denied treating her differently because of her union activity.

